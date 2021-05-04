Teachers do more than just instruct students all day. A lot of their work requires them to think critically and act expeditiously at all times.
Maddie Morgan, a fourth-grade teacher from Mount Zion Elementary School, saved a student from choking earlier last week by performing the Heimlich maneuver.
“Every year before school starts, our district provides training and review in First Aid and Emergency Response,” said Morgan. “It is this yearly training that allows me to ensure the safety of my students.”
The Heimlich maneuver is a technique used to cause foreign objects to be expelled from a person’s airway. The steps needed to perform this procedure depend on the person being aided. However, the usual technique is to get behind the person and start doing some diaphragm compressions until the object is expelled.
Morgan was working late bus duty when a young girl came up to her and started tapping on her with one hand and holding her throat with the other hand. The girl’s face appeared red and blue, and Morgan used her knowledge to ask the girl if she could speak. After the girl shook her head, Morgan knew exactly what to do.
“This was my first time putting my training to use,” said Morgan. “Choking is something that happens quickly and without warning. By reviewing this procedure yearly, my reaction was swift and without hesitation.”
After a few abdominal thrusts, a piece of candy came flying out of the girl’s mouth. Morgan’s training the life-saving procedure shows how important it is for teachers to not only know what to do in this stressful situation, but how to act in a moment of crisis.
“The best advice I can give to people is that even though you are trained, reviewing the procedures often will help them become automatic and quick,” said Morgan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.