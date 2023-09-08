Kristina Bivins - Carrollton Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Kristina Bivins, who was selected Carrollton Elementary School Teacher of the Year, is pictured with some of her students. Shown with Bivins sitting from left are Audrey Albright, Sydney Carper, Clint Ramos-Mendez, and Ja’zyah Thompson. Standing next to Bivins are Caleb Person Jr. (left) and Amora Ward.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

From a young age, Kristina Bivins aspired to become a teacher, but her journey was far from ordinary. As a child struggling with a learning disability, she overcame many challenges on her path to making her dream a reality.

“Reading aloud was extremely embarrassing for me because of my slow fluency rate and inability to decode words; school was a painful experience for me,” Bivins said.