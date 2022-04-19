A former foster parent facing numerous child cruelty charges has resigned from her position at Villa Rica High School.
It was announced in Monday evening’s Carroll County School System’s Board of Education meeting that Candace Dorrough, 45, of Buchanan, has resigned with the reasoning documented as “unable to fulfill contract.”
“The school district is extremely disappointed to learn of the allegations against Mrs. Dorrough. We are working closely with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and will take appropriate action in this matter,” Carroll County School District officials said in their initial statement following Dorrough’s arrest. “While the charges in this case did not occur on our campus, we do not tolerate misconduct of any kind, especially when it involves children. The safety of our students is always our top priority.”
Carroll County School officials confirmed that Dorrough’s resignation from jail was accepted.
Dorrough was charged after one of her foster children complained, according to a news release by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. The foster children were removed from her home later that same day, according to the release.
The investigation, which lasted about a week, resulted in seven warrants against Dorrough.
Sheriff Stacy Williams said a case involving a teacher and foster parent really made him mad.
“She’s a mandated reporter (of child abuse) anyway. She’s held to a higher standard,” Williams said. “That’s just wrong.”
She is still currently in the Haralson County Jail after being denied bond facing five counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, one count of cruelty to children in the third degree and one count of simple battery.
