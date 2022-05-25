"Come to Me all who are tired from carrying heave loads, and I will give you rest. Place my yoke over Your shoulders, and learn from Me, because I am gentle and humble. Then you will find rest for yourselves, because My yoke is easy and My burden is light." — Matthew 11:28-30.
You may be carrying a burden of sin, oppression, or weariness in the search for God. But Jesus frees us from all these burdens. The rest that Jesus promises is love, healing, and peace with God, not the end of all labor. A relationship with God changes meaningless, wearisome toil into spiritual productivity and purpose.
Stress makes you believe that everything has to happen right now. Faith reassures you that everything will happen in God’s timing. Lord, teach me to be patient with life, with people, and with myself. I sometimes try to hurry too much, and I push for answers before the time is right. Teach me to trust Your sense of timing rather than my own and to surrender my will to Your greater and wiser plan.
Life has taught me that I am not always in control. Life is full of experiences lessons, heartbreak, and pain. But it has also shown me love, beauty, possibility, and new beginnings. Embrace it all. It makes us who we are, and after every storm comes a clear sky.
People know your name, not your story. They’ve heard what you’ve done, but not what you’ve been through. So take their opinions of you with a grain of salt. In the end, it’s not what others think of you but what you think of yourself that counts. Cherish every moment and every person in your life, because you never know when it will be the last time you see them. Life is fragile. Take nothing and no one for granted.
Someday it won’t matter how rich you were, the car you drove, the house you lived in, or how popular you were. On that day, only a relationship with Jesus Christ will matter. God never gives all the details of the journey, that’s why we have to trust Him. Just know that the destination is always worth the trip.
Hey, teach your children that it’s okay to be a nerd verses a gangsta. The honor roll is better than death row. Remember true friends are the ones that lift you up when no one else has noticed you’ve fallen. Be BLESSED in the Lord!
