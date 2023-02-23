Mr. Tayvon Benjamin, age 27, of Kennesaw, GA died on February 18, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday February 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Kingdom Dominion Church, 451 W Bankhead Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180, Pastor James Tibbs, Eulogist. Viewing will be 1 hour prior to service. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Tayvon Benjamin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

