The University of West Georgia Department of Athletics has announced a new hire of Taylor Shields in the role of Coordinator of Facilities and Events.
This position will primarily focus on Summer Camps and student personnel within the UWG Athletic department.
"Taylor is going to be a great addition for our overall operation," stated Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael. "She brings with her a diverse set of skills in operations and event management. I'm certain she will hit the ground running and am equally as convinced that our department will be better because of her presence."
Shields comes from the University of Montevallo where she served as the Game Day Operations/ Assistant Compliance. Her experience in the Gulf South Conference goes beyond that as prior to her stint at UM, she spent a year and a half as a Sports Service Coordinator intern at the conference office.
"Thank you to UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly, Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael, and Jeremy Sheffield for this amazing opportunity," said Shields. "I'm excited to learn and ready to hit the ground hard."
Shields holds a bachelor's and master's degree in sports management from the University of West Alabama.
