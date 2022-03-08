TaQuaius Longino, 27, of Atlanta, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW, in Atlanta. Viewing will be on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.