Tanner Health System and West Georgia Ambulance have partnered together with a new community paramedic program.
The program, which began in February 2021, extends the role of local emergency medical service (EMS) paramedics by allowing them to work as a part of a patient’s care team and make home health visits after a patient gets discharged from the hospital.
“When a patient is discharged, the last thing they want is to end up back in the hospital,” said Craig Worland, vice president of operations and network integration for Tanner.
“We’re grateful to have West Georgia Ambulance partner with us to bring this incredible resource to our community. It’s going to help us ensure that our patients have a safer, more comfortable transition home from the hospital.”
There is no cost associated with the community paramedic program. However, patients must be referred by their physician or their care manager.
In the program, community paramedics are essentially an extension of a patient’s medical care team and are trained in primary care, disease management, and more.
Currently, West Georgia Ambulance has four paramedics in the program, and since it began, the team has performed more than 230 visits with patients across Carroll County.
Most of the cases they have seen have been patients with chronic illnesses like COPD, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and symptoms of COVID-19.
“We help patients set up their oxygen if they’re using it, and we help them with any medical equipment they need,” said Judy Simpson, a paramedic for West Georgia Ambulance.
“We’ll perform home safety assessments to check their environment for things like trip and fall hazards.”
During a visit, paramedics perform medical assessments and address questions and issues regarding medications, discharge instructions, or follow-up care.
“We found that when patients get discharged from the hospital, they get home feeling frustrated and confused,” said Dott Thomas, a paramedic for West Georgia Ambulance and the community paramedic program.
“Sometimes they even feel like they’ve been forgotten. With this program, we show them that they’re not alone.”
Initial visits are scheduled by paramedics within two days after their patient has been discharged. But sometimes, these visits can last up to an honor, and appointments can be extended, if necessary, by the patient’s care team, Thomas said.
“Patients know they have these medical problems, but may not know how it affects them, or they may not fully understand their discharge instructions,” said Thomas.
“When we get there, we try to give them a little pep talk to motivate them and explain how they can manage their condition and live a normal life with their diagnosis.”
Along with discharge instructions, patients in the community paramedic program also receive a remote patient monitoring (RPM) kit to help them manage their care from home with the direct support of their Tanner care team.
RPM can be used to monitor a range of symptoms and chronic illnesses, including hypertension, diabetes, COPD, heart disease, cancer, COVID-19 symptoms, and more.
It offers a way for patients to manage their health using digital health monitoring devices such as digital glucometers, weight scales, blood pressure cuffs, and finger blood oxygen meters.
Currently, the program is only available at Tanner Medical Center/ Carrollton, but could soon expand to the health system’s other facilities throughout the region.
