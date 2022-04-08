Tanner Health System physicians, nurses, staff and community have donated nearly $10,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières to provide aid and medical supplies to Ukrainian healthcare personnel who are working under grave conditions. A month into the war in Ukraine, hospitals and aid workers in Ukraine are being targeted by artillery and airstrikes.
The World Health Organization estimates that there have been 82 attacks on hospitals, ambulances and doctors in Ukraine causing 72 deaths and 43 injuries. This prevents access to essential care already strained by shortages of food, water and medical supplies.
Increased attacks on healthcare facilities across the country have caused serious injuries to patients and healthcare workers, and damaged or destroyed healthcare facilities. Thousands have been forced to go without first aid, as well as routine care such as maternal and child health care, complex care for cancer, stroke or kidney dialysis, and treatment for infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and tuberculosis.
On April 4, a team from "Doctors Without Borders" met with health authorities at an oncology hospital treating wounded in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. The cancer hospital came under fire from explosions that also targeted a nearby pediatric hospital. The team was unhurt but witnessed injuries and at least one person killed.
“Tanner United With Ukraine” was launched to support the Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières Emergency Relief Fund, which addresses the mental, emotional and physical well-being of the people living on the front lines of conflict. The fund has helped deliver essential staff and medical supplies to Ukraine and the surrounding region.
“From physician to physician, and medical organization to medical organization, Tanner is proud to be part of the worldwide effort to help ease suffering and provide essential medical aid to the Ukrainian people,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner. “We invite our entire community to join us in helping to address this urgent need for healthcare and medical supplies.”
Concerned community members are invited to join Tanner in supporting the people of Ukraine by visiting the “Tanner United With Ukraine” page on the Doctors Without Borders website at https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/secure/tanner.
