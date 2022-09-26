Carol Crews

Carol Crews, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Tanner Health System, is keeping prestigious company as one of the nation’s “50+ Women Hospital and Health System CFOs to Know” for 2022.

The list, published by trade journal Becker’s Hospital Report earlier this month, features 51 of the industry’s top women financial leaders — a who’s who of C-suite women who keep their healthcare organization’s on solid financial footing.

