Carol Crews, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Tanner Health System, is keeping prestigious company as one of the nation’s “50+ Women Hospital and Health System CFOs to Know” for 2022.
The list, published by trade journal Becker’s Hospital Report earlier this month, features 51 of the industry’s top women financial leaders — a who’s who of C-suite women who keep their healthcare organization’s on solid financial footing.
The Becker’s list comes as the number of women CFOs of Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies reaches an all-time high, according to executive search firm Crist Kolder Associates. In 2004, only about 6.3% of Fortune 500 and S&P 500 CFOs were women; as of earlier this year, that number had climbed to 15.1%.
Crews, a certified public accountant (CPA), joined Tanner in 1991 as a staff accountant. She rose to senior accountant, controller, vice president of finance and senior vice president before being named an executive vice president earlier this year.
As Tanner’s CFO, Crews oversees all business-related activity for the system, including budgets, audits, supply chain management and governmental filings. Her areas of responsibility include accounting, payroll, patient financial services, patient registration and scheduling, supply chain, health information management, revenue integrity and more.
Crews earned her bachelor's in business administration in accounting from the University of West Georgia, where she graduated magna cum laude, and later earned her certified public accountant (CPA) certification. She is a member of the west Georgia chapter of the Georgia Society of CPAs, the Healthcare Financial Management Association and the Georgia Hospital Association.
She was the only CFO from Georgia on the Becker’s list, which featured leaders from some of the nation’s largest healthcare organizations, including UAB Health System in Birmingham, Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, UC San Diego Health in San Diego, Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
