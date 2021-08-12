Tanner Health System has adopted a new visitation policy in response to the continued surge of COVID cases in Carroll County.
The policy began Aug. 6, and restricts each non-COVID patient in Tanner facilities to only one visitor at a time.
COVID patients, or those suspected to have the virus, will be placed in isolation and no visitors will be allowed, the system said in a press release issued Friday.
Those who are visiting non-COVID patients at Tanner Health Center / Carrollton, Tanner Health Center / Villa Rica, and Higgins Hospital in Bremen must be over age 17. They will also be screened before allowed entry, which will include a questionnaire and a temperature check.
Each visitor must remain in the patient’s room, must only visit one patient, and must be a member of the patient’s immediate family.
The hospital has also adopted a new visitor policy for its emergency department. Patients there may only have one visitor at a time, either in the exam room or waiting room.
Labor and delivery patients may have one visitor for the duration of labor, and NICU babies may have one visitor at a time who must be one of the two people with assigned baby bracelets. Pediatric patients may have one adult visitor in their rooms at a time.
Those undergoing outpatient procedures or other exams may have one visitor in the waiting room or patient room.
Other visitation policies are continuing, such as using hand sanitizer or washing hands when entering and leaving a patient’s room, wearing a mask and social distancing for the duration of the visit and abiding by the care team’s discretion on whether a patient’s condition permits visitation.
The move marks a return to more stringent visitation policies that the hospital system relaxed in May. But the surge in COVID cases prompted last week’s change.
“These measures are intended to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for staff, who we need to keep healthy so they can continue to care for patients,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner said in the statement.
“They’re intended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 to our patients who are already recovering from other illnesses. And they’re intended to reduce the risk of visitors being exposed to COVID-19 and spreading the virus further in our communities. All of these measures are meant to protect health and save lives.”
