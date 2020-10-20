Tanner Health System has received an $880,000 grant to help expand its hospital telehealth services.
Telehealth is a type of treatment that enables patients and health caretakers to interact remotely, whether it be in the patients’ homes, or with specialists in other cities. It has become increasingly important as hospitals across the country have coped with the COVID-19 pandemic, with doctors able to treat patients in isolation units designed to prevent spread of the virus.
Tanner currently uses the method primarily to provide neurological care to stroke victims, as well as for those in need of psychiatric services. It allows the hospital to put patients in contact with specialists in those fields based outside west Georgia.
The Federal Communications Commission awarded the $879,520 grant to the hospital system through the agency’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which has allocated $200 million in funding for the improvement of telehealth systems across the nation. The money was appropriated by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Tanner’s application for the grant was one of 539 in 47 states and territories approved by the FCC. Less than a dozen healthcare providers in Georgia were approved. Other facilities in the state that received grants are in Atlanta, Decatur, Augusta, and Macon.
Eric Dalton, administrator of Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, and vice president of clinical program development for the health system, said the grant would be allocated in three different areas.
First would be to expand the same telehealth services already in use for neurology and psychiatry at the health system’s Carrollton and Villa Rica facilities to the campuses in Bremen and Wedowee, Alabama. The second will be to expand those services further to outpatient services. Third, will be to add remote monitoring of patients at their homes.
One of the more exotic uses of telehealth technology has been the use of “robots” to provide care to patients, particularly those being treated for the highly infectious COVID virus.
These robots, Dalton said, are devices mounted on carts that are wheeled into patient rooms by other healthcare staff. A prominent feature of the device is a monitor and camera system that allows patients to see and be seen by their physician.
Dalton points out that not every medical specialty can use this type of remote service — orthopedists, for example, must physically touch their patients to tell if their joints and bones are healing properly. But Dalton said other types of physical exams can be done by this method.
“We’re also able to load peripheral [devices] — stethoscopes and other things — to the technology to allow physicians as much of a real-time feel that they would have if they were in the room,” said Dalton.
“We greatly appreciate the FCC’s support of Tanner’s telehealth initiative that will generate a tremendous, long-term impact on our efforts to improve access to health care in west Georgia and east Alabama,” Benjamin Camp, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Tanner, said in a written statement. “We are excited about the benefits this grant will bring to the communities in our service area.”
One factor that potentially limits the full use of telehealth services is the lack of broadband access in much of Carroll County. But Dalton said that through the grant, more of Tanner’s clinics will be equipped with high-speed internet. Those patients who have poor access at home will be able to visit those remote clinics and receive the same remote services as at Tanner’s main campuses.
While telehealth has been used in some areas, one new area planned for Tanner will be to remotely monitor patients through their personal computers or smartphones.
Dalton said this will enable doctors to discharge their patients sooner, or perhaps even avoid a hospital stay entirely because the doctors will be able to check on them. Such a system would also relieve the patient of the stress of being in the hospital.
And patients have shown that they like the addition of this type of technology to their health care.
“You can do everything on your phone, so why not be able to see your doctor?” Dalton said. “Being able to offer that to patients now has been overwhelmingly positive. I think about 60-70% of patients said they would rather engage their doctors through telemedicine services versus coming into their offices.”
