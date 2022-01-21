According to the most recent COVID-19 numbers released by Tanner Health System, a total of 151,844 total tests have been administered at the organization's medical facilities from Jan. 21, 2020 through Jan. 19 of this year.
Also noted, 28,097 positive test results have been recorded, which accounts for 18.5% of the total. The first reported positive COVID-19 cases here were recorded on March 19, 2020.
There have been 540 COVID related deaths within the Tanner Health System that includes hospitals located in Carrollton, Bremen, Villa Rica and Wedowee, Ala.
Per the notice that is shown on the system's website, the numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated strictly within the Tanner Health System, regardless of the county of patient origin. They do not include tests performed by the local health department, government agencies or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
The Georgia Department of Health (DPH) reported on its website as of 3 p.m. Friday afternoon a cumulative total of 1,637,578 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Georgia since January, 2020. The listing for Carroll County showed 12,690 cases.
Totals for neighboring counties included Coweta (18,362), Douglas (25,225), Haralson (2,886), and Heard (1,295).
A total of 704 new cases in Carroll County were recorded during the January 8-14 period, according to the state public health agency.
Tanner Health System is providing all three vaccines currently authorized by the FDA, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. As of this week, Tanner has administered approximately 30,000 injections to date.
Arrangements for a COVID vaccination can be made by going to tanner.org/takemyshot. Vaccines are being distributed in accordance with Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines. Currently, Tanner Health is vaccinating Georgia residents who are age 5 and older by appointment only. Proof of residency and age, such as a driver's license or ID card, is necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.