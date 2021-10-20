A quilt made by Tanner physician Leslie Cottrell, MD, is featured in the Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum’s new pandemic-inspired exhibit, “Making It Through,” honoring the work of healthcare providers in the COVID-19 fight.
Cottrell’s quilt, “Busy as Bees With So Much Loss,” is on display for public viewing at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton as part of Tanner’s system-wide healing arts offerings — which includes music, water therapy and visual art — for the enjoyment of patients, visitors, physicians and staff.
In partnership with the museum, Tanner maintains a rotating display of quilts from the museum just off the John Burson III, MD, Atrium at the Dixie Street entrance.
A quilter for almost 40 years, Cottrell, a family medicine specialist with Tanner Urgent Care, said the craft is similar to being a physician: “You get to piece a problem together to find a solution.”
Raised doing “needle arts” like cross stitch and sewing, she began quilting during medical school with a lap quilt under the tutelage of her Great Aunt Betty.
Quilting is also therapeutic, she said.
“Quilting uses the opposite side of my brain from my work as a physician,” said Cottrell. “Quilting is an artistic hobby that requires creativity and formulating how to present your subject. Quilting is also very relaxing to do while watching TV or waiting for my children when they were at soccer practice, chorus rehearsals, etc. I love listening to a book on Audible and quilting.”
Her latest quilt, now on display, is made of 14 different fabrics and features four hidden “bee” themes.
“The album quilt pattern was chosen because we need to remember ‘Sheltering in Place 2020.’ Bee fabric represents the tremendous energy expended working, preparing, caring during the pandemic. The backdrop is dark because of overarching feelings of fear and loss.”
The complete exhibit of quilts is on display at the museum located at 306 Bradley St. in Carrollton. Quilters were challenged to create from fabrics and materials that they found in their homes for this special exhibit which runs through the end of 2021.
Located in a former cotton warehouse, the museum hosts rotating exhibits on quilts and the textile arts as well as exhibits about the textile industry, including the full story of textile production in Carroll County.
Quilt making is an ancient craft that has seen a revival in recent decades. Originally, quilts were made solely for the utilitarian purpose of making warm bedclothes, using recycled scraps of cloth to create patterns that were always artistic, but sometimes also held cultural significance.
Today, many quilts are made solely as works of art, combining a variety of textiles into geometric patterns that can boggle the mind. Some crafters spend months to create intricately sewn works that are worthy of art museums.
The Quilt and Textile museum is, as its title implies, meant to preserve quilting as one of the many textile arts that are part of the Southern culture. But the Museum also strives to maintain a record of the particular role west Georgia and Carroll County played in the region’s textile past, through the diverse cotton economy the area maintained from the end of the 19th Century until late in the 20th.
While many visitors to the Museum come to see the ongoing series of quilts on display, it is not just an exhibit hall. Textile scholars maintain the building as an archive of works that, much like a library, can be used for study and research by other scholars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.