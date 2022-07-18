When it comes to birthing babies, one local hospital is among the best.
Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton was one of just four hospitals in Georgia recently named to Newsweek’s list of the top performing maternity hospitals in the nation.
The evaluation is based on three data sources:
- A nationwide online survey of hospital managers and maternity healthcare professionals (neonatal care providers and obstetricians)
- Medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care (including the hospital's rate of cesarean births); and
- Patient satisfaction data (such as how patients rated a hospital's medical staff for responsiveness and communication)
“Our first patient was a mother in labor,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner Health System, recalling the first patient admitted to Tanner Memorial Hospital in Carrollton in 1949. “Ever since, maternity care has had a special place in our hearts. It’s our chance to be part of our community’s happiest days.”
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, Northside Hospital in Atlanta and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens were also on the list for Georgia. Three-hundred fifty hospitals were listed nationwide.
In recent years, Tanner has stepped up its maternity programs, recruiting additional obstetricians to its staff and launching the "Sally and John Francis Tanner Neonatal ICU (NICU)" at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton. The NICU allowed the hospital to provide extended care for pre-term births and multiple births.
“Helping new mothers get a healthy start is key to our mission as a health system,” said Howard. “This designation ensures our community that we’re on the right course.”
For more on Tanner’s maternity services, visit TannerMaternityCare.org.
