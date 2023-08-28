SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The future of cancer care in the region is looking brighter each day as Tanner Health System moves toward completion of the Roy Richards, Sr. Cancer Center expansion.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 8:04 pm
The expansion of Tanner’s state-of-the-art cancer center is well underway and recently passed an important “drying in” milestone, indicating that the building’s construction has passed a point where it has been weather-sealed and construction of the interior can begin.
Tanner hosted a special ceremony marking the occasion, inviting the cancer center staff, members of its Board of Directors and Tanner Foundation, representatives and crews from Ra-Lin, and many generous donors. During the ceremony, attendees heard remarks from Tanner President and CEO Loy Howard and board-certified radiation oncologist and leader of the Tanner patient care team at Tanner Radiation Oncology Anil Dhople, MD.
Many attendees took the opportunity to sign the interior walls of the building and share a prayer or a message of love and encouragement for current, present, and future cancer patients throughout west Georgia.
“Our team delivers complicated treatments with a level of compassion and empathy that is rare and impossible to replicate,” said Dr. Dhople during the event. “We are currently in a campaign to enhance cancer care at Tanner and support this exciting rebirth of the Roy Richards, Sr. Cancer Center.”
Dr. Dhople said that these enhancements will grant people throughout west Georgia and east Alabama even greater access to world-class cancer care right here at home as the new center brings even more advanced cancer-fighting technology to the region, with the installation of a new state-of-the-art Truebeam Linear accelerator that will be installed during the final phase of the project.
“This incredible technology will allow us to provide our patients with an ever-expanding range of radiation treatments,” said Dr. Dhople.
The ceremony was held inside the soon-to-be-entrance of the renovated cancer center, where attendees gathered to celebrate the achievement and hear from leaders of Tanner and the cancer care team.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped us reach this tremendous milestone and who has supported us in making such an incredible level of cancer care available to everyone in our region,” said Howard
during his remarks. “And thank you to the kind, compassionate caregivers who ensure every patient has access to their best chance to overcome cancer.”
