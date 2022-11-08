Howard and VR Council

Loy Howard, left, president and CEO of Tanner Health System, speaks to the Villa Rica City Council during a donation of land for a new passive recreation park for the city.

 SPECIAL TO THE

TIMES-GEORGIAN

Residents of the city of Villa Rica will get a new passive recreation park following a gift of land from Tanner Health System and the Carroll City-County Hospital Authority.

The 46-acre tract is located along Tolbert Drive, across from the stretch of retail development that includes Bojangles, Moe’s and Starbucks off Georgia Highway 61.

