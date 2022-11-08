Bowdon Red Devils - OL/DL Mason Bailey - Led the team with nine total tackles and one tackle for a loss and also threw a TD pass in a 42-13 region championship win over Mt. Zion.

Bowdon Red Devils - RB T.J. Harvison - Rushed for two TDs and caught one TD in a 42-13 region championship win over Mt. Zion.

Bremen Blue Devils - RB Trent McPherson - Rushed for four TDs in a 41-7 region win over Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe.

Bremen Blue Devils - QB Aiden Price - Responsible for two TDs, one passing and one rushing, in a 41-7 region win over Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe.

Central Lions - RB Jonaz Walton - Rushed for 204 yards and three TDs in a 35-23 region win over Heritage.

Central Lions - QB Devan Powell - Passed for 145 yards and two TDs in a 35-23 region win over Heritage.

