In light of news reports earlier this week that as many as 20 practicing nurses in Georgia hired in recent months at various Georgia medical institutions and practices had obtained their licenses with fake diplomas, The Times-Georgian contacted officials at Tanner Health System this week and made inquiries regarding the local hospital system's credentialing and vetting processes.
Tony Montcalm, communications manager for Tanner Health System did issue a response to the Times-Georgian's inquiry.
"Tanner Health System takes the credentialing and background checks of its staff extremely seriously as a first-line in ensuring excellent patient care," he said. "In light of recent reports of clinical staff submitting false information to Georgia healthcare providers to attain employment, there have been no such instances at Tanner Health System."
Montcalm said the health system’s Human Resources department is responsible for ensuring that all staff are appropriately qualified for their roles. For every final job candidate, employee, volunteer or student intern, Tanner’s HR staff ensures that background checks are conducted, that details important information such as criminal history, including any convictions, probation or pending criminal matters from each state in which the individual has resided for the past seven years; a healthcare sanction search, determining if the individual has faced professional sanctions that make them ineligible for participation in federal programs like Medicare or Medicaid; Social Security verification; verification of prior employment; verification of required education; and any further information relevant to the given position, including any required certifications and licensure.
Montcalm added that Tanner’s HR staff reviews the background check results. If negative or false information is received, potential employees, volunteers and interns are denied employment or placement after Tanner’s personnel assess the background check results.
"Moreover, Tanner is committed to ensuring that its teams remain professionally licensed and in good standing in their respective fields," Montcalm said.
In addition to initial verification of licensure and other qualifications and initial competency assessment, the health system maintains policies and procedures to ensure compliance with Joint Commission accreditation standards and regulatory requirements, including ongoing annual competency assessments to ensure that clinical staff — including nurses — are using appropriate treatment techniques, are familiar with the technology or equipment in use, and have received the proper ongoing training; and the continual credentialing reviews ensure that each employee maintains the correct licensure, certification or registration for their respective roles.
In terms of medical staff — including physicians and advanced practice providers — Tanner’s Medical Staff Services department verifies education — including medical school, internship and fellowship — as well as licensure, board certification and previous experience. This includes checking with various licensing boards and professional organizations to ensure proper credentialing.
The process includes not only admission and continued presence on the medical staff, but the privileges the provider has within the health system.
Tanner’s database of licenses, credentials, registrations and more alert leaders to keep their teams apprised of upcoming renewals, check-off requirements and reviews so those involved in patient care remain capable of providing the best service possible.
"The stringent process Tanner uses to screen applicants and its ongoing methods of tracking licensures, registrations and skills ensure no one fabricates background information or professional credentials in a way that would put them in a position to do harm or practice above their skillset," Montcalm said.
