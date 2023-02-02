In light of news reports earlier this week that as many as 20 practicing nurses in Georgia hired in recent months at various Georgia medical institutions and practices had obtained their licenses with fake diplomas, The Times-Georgian contacted officials at Tanner Health System this week and made inquiries regarding the local hospital system's credentialing and vetting processes.

Tony Montcalm, communications manager for Tanner Health System did issue a response to the Times-Georgian's inquiry. 

Trending Videos