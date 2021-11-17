Getting a diagnosis of diabetes or being told you are at risk for developing the disease can be overwhelming.
Tanner Health System’s "Get Healthy, Live Well" offers a free class to educate people about the risks of Type-2 diabetes and answer questions about how it can be prevented or managed. Diabetes 101 is a two-hour introduction to Type-2 diabetes, discussing its risks, what causes it, how to prevent it, and practical strategies in managing it.
Peggy Cooper, RN, a registered nurse and certified diabetes educator, and Mary Chitwood, RDN, LD, a registered and licensed dietitian, will lead the online class.
Diabetes rates in the United States have almost doubled in the past 20 years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 10% of the population lives with the disease.
Poorly managed diabetes is the No. 1 cause of kidney failure, lower limb amputation and adult-onset blindness. Individuals with diabetes can spend two and a half times as much on medical costs as those who do not have diabetes.
"Diabetes is a serious disease that’s very hard to get your head around, especially if you are newly diagnosed or living with the condition,” said Cooper. “We want people to understand what they can do today to keep their body healthy for years into the future.”
Upcoming classes are already scheduled, beginning Dec. 7. Registration is available online at tanner.org/diabetes101.
