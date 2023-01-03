On New Year’s Day, Tanner Health System welcomed its first babies of the new year at its maternity centers in Carrollton and Villa Rica.

At Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, twin boys Evan and Owen Daniel were born on Jan. 1 at 10:22 and 10:23 a.m., respectively. The boys’ mom and dad, Beth and Tyler Daniel, from Carrollton, were excited to welcome the boys home, per Tanner officials. 

