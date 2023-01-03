On New Year’s Day, Tanner Health System welcomed its first babies of the new year at its maternity centers in Carrollton and Villa Rica.
At Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, twin boys Evan and Owen Daniel were born on Jan. 1 at 10:22 and 10:23 a.m., respectively. The boys’ mom and dad, Beth and Tyler Daniel, from Carrollton, were excited to welcome the boys home, per Tanner officials.
Evan was born weighing five pounds and three ounces, while Owen was born just a minute later weighing five pounds and 12 ounces. Megan Grilliot, MD, with Tanner Healthcare for Women, delivered both boys. Beth is also a registered nurse at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
At Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, Jay Raymond Lewis was born on Jan. 1 at 6:13 a.m., weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces. Jay was delivered by Nanette Cook, MD. Jay’s mom and dad, Deondra and Johnathan Lewis, who live in Carrollton, said they are blessed, happy and ready to take him home to meet his brothers, Joseph, 7, and Jordan, 4.
