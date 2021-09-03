There's one word that Tanner Health System President and CEO Loy Howard never thought he'd use to describe the situation in Tanner hospitals.
He used it Friday.
“We are overwhelmed in the ER and on patient floors, and that is a word that I never thought I would be using,” said Howard, who has been the chief executive of Tanner since 1994.
Speaking to members of the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton, Howard noted two other points that caused attendees to shake their heads in wonder:
“Of our currently admitted patients, 95% of those on a ventilator had not been vaccinated,” Howard said. "And people who have been vaccinated are 30 times less likely to be hospitalized.”
“We are using every floor, room, and closet that we can,” Howard added.
Howard also said that the fourth floor at TMC in Carrollton, which has been remodeled during the spring to become a 40-bed medical-surgical floor, is now dedicated to COVID patient care.
“But treatment is not nearly as effective as [taking] preventative measures” he added.
The first confirmed COVID cases were recorded within the hospital system on March 19, 2020. Some nine months later, on Dec. 28, more than 1,000 doses of the new vaccine were administered here.
"I remember the day when we did those first thousand vaccine injections," Howard explained, "I felt like I was walking around on another planet."
During a 25-minute presentation, Howard gave a timeline of how COVID-19 has affected the Tanner Health Care System:
- March 19, 2020- the first confirmed cases (eight) of COVID were recorded at Tanner MC/Carrollton
- March 20, 2020- tents go up for testing near the emergency departments in Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Bremen
- April 5, 2020- began providing in-car testing with a doctor’s order at TMC/Carrollton
- April 27, 2020- elective surgeries resumed, tents were taken down
- December 22, 2020- Tanner Health System’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived
- December 28, 2020- almost 1,000 first-round vaccinations administered to Tanner's healthcare staff during the first week
- January,2021-September 1, 2021- over 22,000 vaccines provided
- July 1, 2021- Delta variant identified in the US, now the most predominant strain in the country
- August 19, 2021- patient care tents go back up in Carrollton and Villa Rica
Howard said the pandemic has emphasized the importance of community healthcare.
“It is a critical fiber in communities everywhere, and we feel tremendous community support from so many people who have helped our healthcare workers get through this,” he said.
The video presentation featured pictures of meals, snacks, and notes of thanks provided by local citizens to Tanner doctors, nurses, other staff, in addition to photos of people holding signs outside the hospitals offering thanks and prayers.
Howard was also complimentary of the many groups and individual citizens who have shown their support in a myriad of ways.
He praised Tanner Health System's 3,500 employees and more than 491 physicians representing 34 specialties systemwide, as well as the more than 30 Tanner Medical Group practices throughout the region.
"During this challenging time, we have seen what an organization is made of in crisis, and the heroic efforts of so many people. We have been tested," Howard said.
However, among the many challenges faced in the past, Howard said that another aspect of the pandemic has been — and will continue to be — behavioral health.
"We are trying to get our hands around the behavioral impact of COVID. Behavioral health, especially related to the varied effects of the pandemic, is very important and is something we are trying to focus on," he noted.
And then there is the matter of staff shortages.
"We are short on staff, especially when it comes to nurses," Howard explained.
"Recruiting physicians and nurses is like recruiting ballplayers," he said, noting the competitive nature of healthcare personnel recruitment.
Howard also touched on the importance of senior healthcare. Tanner Healthcare will open a new senior assisted living facility, The Birches, in Villa Rica next week. Currently, 55 of the 61 available spaces have been filled.
There are also plans for The Birches on Maple, a 40-acre development on Maple Street in Carrollton to be located behind Food Depot and CVS. Several options geared toward senior citizens are planned, including stand-alone homes that will be made available for purchase, as well as advanced senior assisted living and memory care facilities.
"We are partnering with City Station and the University of West Georgia in regard to programs and activities that we plan to make available to the residents," Howard said.
