Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations were dispensed by Tanner Health System this week when a two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held at North Point Baptist Church in Carrollton.
Martin Wiggins, marketing strategy specialist and vaccine clinics coordinator for Tanner, said that about 600 Pfizer vaccination shots were given Tuesday and more than 300 on Wednesday. Another free clinic is scheduled for Oct. 27 when initial vaccinations -- as well as second and third doses -- will be provided.
For more information and to register for future clinics, go to www.tanner.org/vaccine.
A federal report shows COVID-19 vaccinations may have helped prevent roughly 5,100 new COVID-19 infections and 700 deaths among seniors in Georgia during the first five months of this year .
The new study, conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), also found that vaccinations were linked to a reduction of about 265,000 COVID-19 infections nationally, as well as 107,000 hospitalizations, and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May 2021.
“This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infection,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a release by the agency.
More than 352,000 lives were lost during the first nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the availability of vaccines, nearly 80% of these deaths were among people 65 and older who were also Medicare eligible.
Between January and May of this year, when vaccination rates grew from 1% to 47% among adults 18 to 64 and from 1% to 80% among seniors, the study found an 11% to 12% decrease in weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths among Medicare beneficiaries for every 10% increase in county vaccination rates.
All racial and ethnic groups in 48 states experienced reduced numbers of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, and infections linked to vaccination rate increases. Texas and Hawaii were excluded from the analysis due to data reporting limitations.
The study also found that vaccines were linked to a reduction of about 5,600 deaths among nursing home Medicare beneficiaries, a group that was disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Becerra issued a directive last month authorizing all COVID-19 vaccine providers to make available and administer Pfizer booster shots to seniors over age 65.
Capitol Beat news service contributed to this article.
