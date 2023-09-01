Tanner Medical Foundation has appointed three new members to its Board of Trustees.
New trustees Anil A. Dhople, MD, Julie Parrish and Mandy Baeumel bring diverse areas of expertise and professional experience to the board.
“Each of our trustees brings with them their own unique skills and areas of expertise, I am excited to see how our new members will leverage their strengths and passion to help forward our mission and goals,” said Nichole Fannin, executive director for Tanner Medical Foundation.
Dr. Dhople is a board-certified radiation oncologist at Tanner Radiation Oncology, a Tanner Medical Group practice. He earned his medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, completed his internship in internal medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore and residencies in radiation oncology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, where he served as chief resident. Dr. Dhople and his wife, Pamela, live in Carrollton with their daughters. An Eagle Scout, he is a skilled tennis player who loves spending time with his family and enjoys cooking — especially on his Big Green Egg.
Julie Parrish is a Realtor with Metro West Realty and is enthusiastic about west Georgia’s growth. She credits Tanner as being instrumental in making the region a desirable place to live. She wants to bring her energy, love for the community, and business experience to the Tanner Medical Foundation board. Parrish currently serves on the vestry for Saint Margaret’s Episcopal Church and the board for the Carroll County Emergency Shelter. She also served consecutive terms on the West Metro Board of Realtors. Parrish is a University of Georgia graduate in the class of 1990. She is married to Bill Parrish, and they share two children. In her spare time, she enjoys jogging around town.
Baeumel is the senior vice president of people and culture for Southwire Company. Baeumel has more than 15 years of experience at Southwire in multiple roles and areas, including people and culture (formerly human resources) for commercial, operations, and corporate functions; talent management; and corporate communications. She earned a bachelor’s in mass communications from the University of West Georgia and holds multiple human behavior certifications. Baeumel is a Society for Human Resources Management Senior-certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). She is a dedicated Project GIFT volunteer, LINK mentor, and volunteer through several local organizations and causes. Baeumel resides in Roopville with her husband, Jim, and three children. When she is not at the baseball field or supporting her children through their many activities, Baeumel enjoys physical activity of all kinds — especially running and tennis.
The Tanner Medical Foundation Board of Trustees is made up of community and business leaders across the region who are passionate about enhancing healthcare access and services. Tanner Medical Foundation is a non-profit organization supporting the services of Tanner Health System through the
community’s philanthropic efforts. Tanner serves the healthcare needs of west Georgia and east Alabama. To learn more about Tanner or Tanner Medical Foundation, visit tanner.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.