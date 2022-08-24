Tanner Foundation has announced appointments of four new members to its Board of Trustees, bringing the number of board members to 23.
New trustees David Brooks, Bill Stone, Amy Parrish, and Mandy Jackson bring diverse areas of expertise and professional experience to the board.
"Each one of the new trustees will bring new and insightful perspectives to the organization,” said board chairman, Tim Martin. “We are excited to begin working towards a successful year with the new Trustees as they bring their knowledge and leadership to the board.”
Before being hired as assistant city manager in 2021, David Brooks served Carrollton City Schools for 24 years, including almost six years as principal of Carrollton High School. He also served as athletic director and taught math.
Bill Stone serves as president and chairman of Systems & Methods Inc. (SMI). He is also active outside the family business with affiliations such as: Southern Hills Church at City Station, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Dawnbreakers Rotary Club, Community Foundation of West Georgia, Partners Advancing Student Success, THS Homeless Shelter and West Georgia Technical College.
Amy Woodward Parrish is the managing partner and chief marketing officer for Rhythm Communications. Parrish sold her first agency, GLUE Communications, led an international team at Grey Global, and founded and sold the agency CO&P Integrated Marketing. Her career began as a television journalist for NBC News. She is active in First Baptist Church of Bremen, has served on the board of Rapha Clinic for six years and participates in a variety of non-profit initiatives and fundraisers in West Georgia.
While acting as the marketing director for the Law Office of John B. Jackson, Mandy Jackson also co-owns Jernjacks Tween Boutique. She serves on the board for Sunset Hills Country Club, SHCC Founders Society Board of Directors and is chair of the membership and social committee. Jackson was recognized as one of the last co-chairs for the Magnolia Ball and volunteers with Carrollton Trojan sports.
The Tanner Foundation Board of Trustees includes respected local leaders who give generously of their time and knowledge to develop philanthropic and grassroots support for Tanner Health System.
Tanner Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the services of Tanner Health System through the philanthropic efforts of the community. Tanner Health System serves the healthcare needs of west Georgia and east Alabama. To learn more about Tanner Health System or Tanner Foundation, visit tanner.org.
