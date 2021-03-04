While there were times — especially in the past month — when the number of COVID-19 in-patients at just one location of Tanner Health System would be in double figures, the weekly update released Thursday shows single digits at all three Georgia locations for a total of 13.
Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton reported decreasing numbers in current patients for more than a month, and on Thursday its total dipped down below 10 to 8. That is down from 15 one week ago.
Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica saw a significant drop in COVID-19 patients last week from two weeks ago, 20 to 6. The remaining five patients in the system are at the Villa Rica location. Higgins General Hospital in Bremen showed one patient for COVID-19 the previous two weeks, but has none as of Thursday’s report.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Thursday that, over the past week, Carroll County went over 7,000 in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. It was 6,960 last week, but is now 7,019 according to Thursday’s new report. Carroll County also had two more confirmed coronavirus related deaths in the past week for a total of 124. In total hospitalizations, Carroll County’s had 292, up by four since last Thursday.
There was one new reported COVID-19 related death for both Haralson and Heard counties bringing Haralson’s total to 33 and Heard’s to 14. Haralson County is also shown to have 1,632 confirmed cases and 67 hospitalizations. Heard’s total numbers are 597 cases and 37 hospitalizations.
Carroll County, according to more new Department of Public Health numbers, is closing in on 20,000 vaccinations, both first and second doses. Thursday’s numbers released show 19,087 administered doses in Carroll, 6,564 in Haralson County and 2,090 in Heard County.
With the addition of mass vaccination sites, the state as a whole reported 2,217,163 administered doses out of 2,839,915 shipped to Georgia.
As a reminder, beginning March 9, the Carroll County Health Department will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment indoors at the Carroll County Parks and Recreation Department located at 1201 Newnan Road. This is a move from the University of West Georgia’s football stadium parking lot.
Appointments are still required; to make an appointment call 762-888-8180.
Gov Brian Kemp announced five additional mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Chatham, Ware, Washington, Bartow, and Muscogee counties.
Operations at these sites will begin March 17. To register for appointments at a mass vaccination site, visit www.MyVaccineGeorgia.com.
Local schools in Georgia are gearing up to give teachers and staff doses of COVID-19 vaccine starting next week using a mix of on-campus curbside administration, large-scale distribution events and help from health clinics.
Teachers and school staff will be eligible for the vaccine and have first dibs next week at an 83,000-dose shipment of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, as well as remaining supplies of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to state officials.
School districts plan to inoculate teachers and staff who want the vaccine late next week and over the weekend, aiming to give them some recovery time in the event of possible mild side effects such as temporary flu-like symptoms and pain where the shot was given.
State officials are letting local school administrators decide their own logistics for administering vaccines rather than imposing state rules, marking an approach that several local superintendents praised at a meeting Thursday to outline plans for providing shots and boosting confidence among hesitant teachers.
The school rollout comes after Gov. Kemp last week expanded who is eligible for the vaccine to teachers, school staff, adults with behavioral and developmental disabilities and the parents of children with complex medical conditions. Those groups may start receiving the vaccine on Monday.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods said vaccinating teachers and staff is critical to returning all Georgia K-12 students to in-person classes. Currently, around 30% of students are still receiving online-only instruction, he said.
“We’re looking at how we can make a significant dent in the last third of the school year,” Woods said. “We still have work to do but it’s a big opportunity for us as a state to look forward and be prepared.”
“It’s a good day for us as a state.”
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.
