Tanner Cancer Center

Tanner Health System is undertaking a major expansion of its radiation oncology center, with more space for patients and a new, state-of-the-art linear accelerator. First opened in 1989, the Roy Richards, Sr. Cancer Center will grow by about 5,000 square feet with Tanner Cancer Care’s expansion.

Tanner Health System’s Roy Richards, Sr. Cancer Center is embarking on a major facility expansion — and will continue offering state-of-the-art radiation therapy treatments throughout the process.

Moving in phases, crews will relocate the center’s CT scanner, raze and rebuild the building’s façade along Clinic Avenue into a two-story structure, renovate the back of the facility for office space and patient waiting areas — and install a new TrueBeam linear accelerator.

