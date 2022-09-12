At a time when competition for skilled workers is at a record level, one Carrollton-based organization has earned a reputation for being a great place to work.
Tanner Health System placed among just 10 extra large employers on the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s annual list of the metro area’s “Best Places to Work.”
The Atlanta Business Chronicle partners with research firm Quantum Workplace to conduct anonymous, randomized surveys at participating organizations. The surveys provide insight into which companies have the happiest, most engaged employees.
Employees who were eligible to participate in the surveys worked full-time or part-time non-temporary at workplaces in metro Atlanta — including Barrow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Rockdale and Spalding counties. The 2022 surveys for metro Atlanta were conducted this June.
“Few industries feel the pinch of labor shortages like health care,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner. “It’s not just enough to have people on staff — you have to have skilled, compassionate people who share your organization’s mission. Healthcare professionals can work almost anywhere they want — that’s why it’s so important to stake a solid reputation as a great place to work.”
The Atlanta Business Chronicle’s list of extra-large employers — those with more than 500 employees — is an eclectic group of organizations, from utility firm Atlanta Gas Light to the construction contractor Brasfield & Gorrie. Atlanta Journal-Constitution publisher Cox Enterprises is on the list, as well as Delta Community Credit Union.
Quantum Workplace ranked the top 100 employers in four categories: the top 10 among extra-large employers (500 or more employees); the top 20 among large employers (100 to 499 employees); the top 20 among medium-sized employers (50 to 99 employees); and the top 50 among small employers (10 to 49 employees).
With about 4,000 employees, Tanner is one of the largest employers in west Georgia. Another leading local employer — the Carroll County School System — also made the list.
“It’s great to know our team thinks so highly of our organization,” said Howard. “The confidential nature of these surveys provide insight into what we’re doing well and areas where we can improve. It gives us actionable detail to make sure we’re competitive in attracting professionals from year to year and responsive to what our team wants.”
Winners were celebrated at an Aug. 31 reception at the Guardian Works events venue in Atlanta.
More on what it’s like to work at Tanner and all available openings can be found at tanner.org/careers.
