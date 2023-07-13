Ms. Tammy Nash, age 56, of Dallas, Ga. died on July 10, 2023.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday July 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church Street, Riverdale, GA 30274.

