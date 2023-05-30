Tammy Lynn Wilson Jones

Mrs. Tammy Lynn Wilson Jones, 57, of Newnan, GA, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 5, 1965 to Lema Jean Wysner Whitten and the late Bobby Carlton Wilson, in Carrollton, Ga.

Tammy grew up in Bowdon, Ga. and was a 1983 graduate of Bowdon High School. She received her associates degree from Clayton Junior College. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Newnan, where she worked as the church Hostess for the last 22 years. Her most loved jobs were being a mother to her children, a grandmother to her grandchildren, and a wife to her husband, Stephen. She truly had a servant's heart and served her community through her work at Bridging the Gap, and Meals on Wheels. She also prepared meals for her church family weekly for over two decades. Aside from serving her community, she enjoyed gardening, NASCAR racing, college football, her grandsons' baseball games, and most of all, being on vacation.

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos