Tammy Lynn George, 52, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Almon Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Tammy George, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 10
Memorial Service
Sunday, September 10, 2023
2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.