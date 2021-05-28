Tammie Yvonne Bobbitt, 60, of Woodstock, formerly of Bremen, died on May 25, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, May 29, 2021, between the hours of noon and 1:30 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. from Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to the funeral home.
Please share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
