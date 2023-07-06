William Lee Hodges

Following the morning shooting on Wednesday, July 5, Haralson County Crime Suppression Unit (HCCSU) located and arrested William Lee Hodges, 40, of Tallapoosa.

Hodges was initially wanted for the shooting that occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in Little Circle of Tallapoosa. According to the news release from Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the argument between the victim and his sister’s boyfriend, Hodges, began at approximately 3 a.m.