Following the morning shooting on Wednesday, July 5, Haralson County Crime Suppression Unit (HCCSU) located and arrested William Lee Hodges, 40, of Tallapoosa.
Hodges was initially wanted for the shooting that occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in Little Circle of Tallapoosa. According to the news release from Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the argument between the victim and his sister’s boyfriend, Hodges, began at approximately 3 a.m.
Deputies say Hodges left but returned around 5 a.m. to retrieve something from a vehicle. A verbal confrontation between the victim and Hodges led to the physical altercation.
During the fight, Hodges allegedly took out the pistol which belonged to his girlfriend and shot the victim in the foot.
According to the HSCO press release, after dispatched to the scene, deputies contacted Investigator Bobby Mullenix who met with the victim at Higgins General Hospital in Bremen. It was revealed the victim suffered a gunshot wound at the top of his left foot.
After Hodges failed to turn himself in at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, deputies were on the search for his whereabouts. According to the release, the HCCSU composed of Sgt. Trenton Benson, Sgt. Travis Kirkland and Sgt. Terry McAdams received a tip on the location of Hodges in Paulding County.
Upon arrival with the assistance of Paulding County Sheriff’s Office they discovered Hodges had left that location. Although misled by the family members of Hodges, deputies gathered intel that led to his discovery in the parking lot of Higgins Hospital around 9 p.m.
Hodges is currently in the Haralson County Detention Center facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault FVA and Theft by Taking-Firearm.
