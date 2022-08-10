The city of Tallapoosa held their monthly mayor and council meeting on Monday to discuss LOST, street renaming, and to allow the city manager to give his report on city business.
Mayor Brett Jones gave the council an update on the Haralson County local option sales tax LOST negotiations stating that the involved parties will be going into non-binding arbitration. According to Jones, the agreement must be finalized by Dec. 31, 2022.
The council considered the adoption of a resolution to change the name of a portion of Pennsylvania Avenue that runs north from the intersection of West Mill Street/Michigan Avenue, approximately 400 feet, and currently dead ends at the corner of Olive Street and Dean Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Almon Avenue. This street name change was unanimously approved by the council.
The council unanimously approved renewing the agreement with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for required laboratory testing of drinking water at a cost of $7,200.
City Planner Patrick Clarey discussed the comprehensive plan approved by the cities and county in February 2022. This plan will be effective until 2026. Clarey also reported that the improvements under the Streetscape Grant are 95% complete.
There was a vote to unanimously approve invoices over $300 as listed and approve the July 2022 financial report as submitted.
The city of Tallapoosa unanimously approved contracting with Rushton Accounting and Business Advisors for the 2022 financial audit.
City Manager Philip Eidson discussed multiple items in his city manager’s report. According to Eidson the city is working with its attorney for completion of documents for the alcohol referendum to be placed on the November ballot.
Eidson gave an update on local projects stating that the work is almost complete on the renovation of the house located at the golf course. The sewer project near the Sparrow Chapel should be complete in two weeks.
Eidson announced that the DDA training held Aug.3 was “well received by all attending.” Eidson stated that gas prices are predicted to continue to climb.
The mayor and council plan to address the school board regarding the old gym building.
