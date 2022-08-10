The city of Tallapoosa held their monthly mayor and council meeting on Monday to discuss LOST, street renaming, and to allow the city manager to give his report on city business.

Mayor Brett Jones gave the council an update on the Haralson County local option sales tax LOST negotiations stating that the involved parties will be going into non-binding arbitration. According to Jones, the agreement must be finalized by Dec. 31, 2022.

