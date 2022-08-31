The city of Tallapoosa held a special called meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the tentative millage rate.
Tallapoosa Mayor Brett Jones called the meeting to order with all council members present.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The city of Tallapoosa held a special called meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the tentative millage rate.
Tallapoosa Mayor Brett Jones called the meeting to order with all council members present.
The tentative proposed rollback millage rate for the city of Tallapoosa is 6.906 mills. Since the council is proposing a rollback rate, they are only required to have one public hearing which will be held Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in Tallapoosa City Hall.
If approved, the millage rate will be down from the 2021 rate of 7.03 mills. According to Tallpoosa’s five year history levy, the council has consistently rolled back the millage rate each year since 2017.
The council discussed increased garbage rates for the city of Tallapoosa. According to the council, there will be a 59-cent added tax for oil and environmental fees and 4.2 percent increase on garbage fees.
The council voted unanimously to approve the new garbage rates. They plan to pass this information to their residents, as they always do in instances of prices increasing.
Jones announced he will be attending Haralson County’s first non-binding arbitration meeting regarding 2022 local option sales tax distribution with a mediator from South Georgia to have representation for the city of Tallapoosa on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
Also, at the next regular city council meeting on Sept. 12, there will be a rezoning request proposed to the council.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.