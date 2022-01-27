A Tallapoosa police Officer who was injured during a police chase just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, was released from the hospital Tuesday evening, officials said.
Tallapoosa Officer Dalton Robinson was injured when a car he attempted to pull over fled. The chase ended about half a mile outside the city limits when his patrol vehicle hydroplaned, left the road and rolled end-over-end down an embankment coming to rest about 50 feet into a gully, Tallapoosa Chief Scott Worthy said.
Robinson was taken by ambulance to Grady Hospital where he underwent surgery on his broken leg. He also had some broken ribs, Worthy said.
Robinson is expected to make a full recovery, Tallapoosa City Manager Philip Eidson said.
