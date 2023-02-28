SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Samford’s Christian Williams, a Tallapoosa native and Bremen High School graduate, has been selected as the Southern Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for all competition from Feb. 15-21. The selection was made by the Southern Conference league office.
Williams is a 2021 graduate from Bremen High School. She was a member of the BHS girls’ golf team for four years, winning the GHSA State Championship in 2019, as well as Runner-Up Low Medalist.
She was also selected as one of Georgia’s Top 8 high school girls’ golfers in 2021. Last year, she finished fifth in Georgia’s Top 60 Women’s Golf Tournament at Country Club of Georgia.
The former state-champion golfer is pursuing a degree in Interior Design and Marketing from Samford University in Birmingham, Ala. She is the daughter of Willie and Caye Williams, who currently reside in Tallapoosa.
To earn her player of the week status, Williams finished first at the Alabama State University Spring Classic, which wrapped play on Monday. The sophomore from Tallapoosa posted rounds of 75-73-38 for a tournament score of 6-over-par, or 186, to earn her first collegiate victory.
The final round of the tournament was only nine rounds due to darkness. Williams, along with her teammate Kelly Topiwala, finished the event with the best score on par-3 holes, shooting 1-under-par on those holes during the tournament.
In a recap release by Samford athletics, Samford head coach Joe Davidson was quoted as saying, “I am proud of the way our ladies competed in tough conditions over the last two days. They all competed well the entire tournament, and I am especially proud of Christian Williams for taking individual honors. We still have some work to do, but I am proud of the direction this team is headed.”
As a team, Samford won the ASU Spring Classic, which featured eight teams and 41 golfers. The Bulldogs shot 310 in the first round, 312 in the second round and 149 in the final nine-hole round.
This marks Williams’s first weekly honor of her career.
Williams and Samford’s women’s golf team returns to action on March 6-7 at the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate at Hampton-Cove Highlands in Huntsville, Ala.
