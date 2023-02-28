Christian Williams

Samford University’s Christian Williams, a former Tallapoosa resident and Bremen High graduate, was named Women’s Golfer of the Week for the Southern Conference.

 Photo Credit Samford Athletics

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Samford’s Christian Williams, a Tallapoosa native and Bremen High School graduate, has been selected as the Southern Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for all competition from Feb. 15-21. The selection was made by the Southern Conference league office.

Williams is a 2021 graduate from Bremen High School. She was a member of the BHS girls’ golf team for four years, winning the GHSA State Championship in 2019, as well as Runner-Up Low Medalist.

