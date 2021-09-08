[Editor's Note: This is part one of Ken Denny's story of the origin of Tallapoosa. Part two will appear next week.]
In July 1892, a group of very angry people gathered in one of the swankiest hotels in New York City to complain about Tallapoosa, Georgia.
In the words of the New York Times, inside Parlor L of the Astor House on East 80th Street “the corpse of one of the greatest financial schemes ever sprung on a confiding public [was] lying in state … the ‘remains’ of the Georgia-Alabama Investment and Development Co.”
The investors of the company, convinced that they had been swindled, were meeting to have it out with the company’s appointed receiver, the man who had been left to explain the antics of the flamboyant Ralph Lincoln Spencer, who, in a series of advertisements in newspapers across the East Coast, had touted Tallapoosa as the boomiest of boomtowns.
When the boom went bust, Spencer fled Tallapoosa for the sanctuary of a Fifth Avenue hotel, not far from the Astor. But he would return.
Only six years earlier, sometime in the fall of 1886, a train chugged into the new Georgia-Pacific depot at the tiny village of Tallapoosa, and Spencer stepped down onto the platform. He took a look around him and the gears begin to churn in his New England mind.
Where most people would have seen a muddy, ramshackle railroad town; the home of farmers still trying to adapt to the modern miracle of the locomotive, Spencer saw money – lots of money. Gigantic dollar signs of money. He began to hatch a scheme that, in the end, would build a metropolis mostly of paper and the stuff that dreams are made on.
That year, there were scarcely 100 people living in Tallapoosa, a village that previously had been called Possum Snout. But not long after Spencer’s arrival, the town would be booming with over 3,000 people, factories and houses under construction, and whole blocks of land selling for nearly a million dollars – in 19th-century money. Yet not even a decade later, the boom was bust.
Nobody knows how the 27-year-old man from Connecticut heard about the place, but he did not stand still after arriving in Tallapoosa. Before long, he had organized something called the Tallapoosa Land, Mining and Manufacturing Company and – with no money at all – was setting up a glass manufacturing factory, a blast furnace to exploit the area’s iron ore resources, an electric company, and a waterworks.
In an era that Mark Twain would later call the Gilded Age, Spencer was practically a caricature of his times. He rode around town in rented carriages, wearing fine clothes, and sported two large diamonds, one of which was set in a glittering tiepin.
In the late 1800s, the economy was booming and it seemed everyone could become a millionaire overnight -- if they could just find the right thing to invest in. Many Northerners thought that the South, which was rebuilding its economy after the Civil War, was a land of opportunity.
Thanks to ads that Spencer ran in national publications, Northern residents began pouring into Tallapoosa by the trainload. There, they could see and visit the factories that had been set into operation, which were not figments of someone’s imagination, but brick buildings humming with industry.
In October 1887, the New York Times sent a man down to Tallapoosa to see what all the fuss was about, and the reporter was definitely impressed:
“[T]here are more than 200 houses in the village, including a score of shops, a good-sized hotel, and many charming cottages. By natural growth, Tallapoosa would soon grow to a thriving 20,000 or 30,000 inhabitants within the next 10 years.”
Successful as he had been, Spencer was evidently convinced he could do better. He left the boomtown for several months. Nobody knows where he went or what he did, but when he did return in 1888, he began turning over all the assets of the Tallapoosa Land business to a new, bigger outfit – one called the Georgia-Alabama Investment and Development Company.
The Georgia-Alabama company had been organized by one of the more notorious figures on the American scene, Gen. Benjamin Franklin Butler of Massachusetts. A powerful congressman and politician, Butler had become infamous as a Union general during the Civil War. While in charge of occupied New Orleans, he decreed that Southern women who insulted Federal soldiers should be treated, in effect, as prostitutes.
Besides Butler, the new company was run by many people with famous names. Spencer, acting now as a promoter for the Georgia-Alabama company, printed those names on huge advertisements that now began appearing in every major newspaper in the country.
