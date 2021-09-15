EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part two of Ken Denney’s story of the origin of Tallapoosa. Part one appeared in the Sept. 11 edition of Southern Spice.
The high-water mark of the Tallapoosa boom was the spring of 1891 when President Benjamin Harrison came to town, and a new prospectus sent out to potential investors touted the factories, the bank, and the hotels.
The Georgia-Alabama land company had offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, and even London -- all to serve the starry-eyed investors who believed what they read. That was unfortunate, because, unknown to these stockholders, things had started to go terribly awry. The industries churning away in Tallapoosa began to fail. Butler resigned as the company’s president. The company was placed into receivership and the stock held by some 15,000 people was suddenly worthless.
It is said by some historians that the company and Tallapoosa were the early victims of the Great Financial Panic of 1893. The investors, however, suspected something more sinister. That’s why they convened in New York in 1892 to demand an explanation from C.A. Norton, the Tallapoosa man who had been appointed receiver.
According to the Times’ reporter, Norton explained that a lot of the investors’ money had gone for salaries of the Georgia-Alabama officials – but most of it had been spent in all those advertisements to lure investors and to pay for free train excursions for prospective buyers.
The iron ore deposits had played out, so there was no more work for the blast furnace. The glass-making company was failing. The company’s assets were only worth $60,000 – but its liabilities were $275,000.
When Norton floated an idea to raise capital from the group to start a new company to buy out the assets of the old, the leader of the New York shareholders declared the group had “buried all the money in Tallapoosa that they intend(ed) to.”
**
Whether Spencer was a scoundrel or just careless with other people’s money, did not, ultimately, matter to Tallapoosa. The town had benefited from the industries that temporarily flourished, and the Northerners who had moved there came with their own dreams and made them real.
Spencer did return and helped to foster wine production in the area, which – believe it or not – became one of the largest wine-producing regions of the state. But even this enterprise would prove short-lived. The wine producers had to contend with the growing political power of Temperance forces in the state. In 1907 – 12 years before the 18th Amendment abolished alcohol sales in the U.S. – Georgia passed Prohibition laws that completely killed the wine industry. But that, too, is making a comeback.
Spencer died in 1916 at the relatively young age of 56. He is buried in Falmouth, Massachusetts, more than 1,100 miles from the town that he helped to build.
Tallapoosa remains today a thriving town, a place where people are grounded in reality.
