A Tallapoosa man is being sought after deputies responded to a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at approximately 6:51 a.m. Haralson County deputies were notified of a shooting that occurred on Little Circle Road. Deputies contacted Investigator Bobby Mullenix who arrived at the hospital to meet with the victim. After leaving the hospital, Mullenix conducted an investigation on scene revealing there was a dispute around 3:00 a.m. between the victim and his sister’s boyfriend, William Lee Hodges.