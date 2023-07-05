A Tallapoosa man is being sought after deputies responded to a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at approximately 6:51 a.m. Haralson County deputies were notified of a shooting that occurred on Little Circle Road. Deputies contacted Investigator Bobby Mullenix who arrived at the hospital to meet with the victim. After leaving the hospital, Mullenix conducted an investigation on scene revealing there was a dispute around 3:00 a.m. between the victim and his sister’s boyfriend, William Lee Hodges.
According to a news release from the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, Hodges left, however he returned around 5:00 a.m. to retrieve something from a vehicle. Deputies say a verbal confrontation then began between the victim and Hodges which quickly escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, Hodges allegedly took out a pistol and shot the victim in the foot.
According to the release, the victim suffered one gunshot wound to the top of his left foot. He is currently admitted into Higgins General Hospital in Bremen.
According to the HCSO press release, Hodges, 40, agreed to turn himself in around 3:00 p.m., however, he has not come forward and is now wanted. Hodges is 5 feet 11 inches, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is facing charges that include Aggravated Assault. Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact the local sheriff's department.
