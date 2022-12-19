A Tallapoosa man was arrested by Haralson County deputies last week after failing to register as a sex offender by the given deadline.
On Dec. 13, 2022, Haralson County deputies arrested Kohlton Alex Sheets, 24, of Tallapoosa Georgia, for failure to register as a sex offender. According to HCSO officials, on Dec 7, 2022, Haralson County Sex Offender Registry Deputy Jos Dees was contacted by the Office of Community Supervision in reference to a sex offender who had been instructed to register with Haralson County but had failed to do so.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), sheriffs are responsible for updating all information provided by the sexual offender within two business days. The Sexual Offender Registry is updated daily with all record changes. Juveniles who were not tried as adults are the only group of individuals convicted of a sexual offense not required to register as a sex offender, per GBI.
In October 2022, Sheets pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery of a child under 16 years of age. Sheets was required to report to his probation officer and the county’s sex offender registry deputy within the first 72 hours of his plea. According to officials, Sheets was told multiple times to go and register, but he did not comply.
When Dees found out about Sheets, he took out the failure to register as a sex offender warrant. On Dec. 13, deputies were dispatched to Old 100 South in reference to a suspicious person, per officials. When they checked the area, they located Sheets and ran his information though the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) and found that he had an active warrant.
Sheets was arrested without incident and is currently incarcerated at the Haralson County Detention Center, where he remains after being denied bond.
According to the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, the Sex Offender Registry serves as a tool to warn the public and provide a means for law enforcement to track and monitor convicted sex offenders in the community. Georgia implemented the state's Sex Offender Registry law on July 1, 1996, followed by numerous revisions throughout the years.
According to the GBI, any individual that fails to respond directly to the sheriff of the county where they reside or sleep within 72 hours shall be “guilty of a felony and shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than one nor more than 30 years; provided, however, that upon the conviction of the second offense under this subsection, the defendant shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than five nor more than 30 years.”
