A Tallapoosa man was arrested by Haralson County deputies last week after failing to register as a sex offender by the given deadline.

On Dec. 13, 2022, Haralson County deputies arrested Kohlton Alex Sheets, 24, of Tallapoosa Georgia, for failure to register as a sex offender. According to HCSO officials, on Dec 7, 2022, Haralson County Sex Offender Registry Deputy Jos Dees was contacted by the Office of Community Supervision in reference to a sex offender who had been instructed to register with Haralson County but had failed to do so.

