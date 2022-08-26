The city of Tallapoosa has issued a proclamation for National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month 2022 at the request of a long term care ombudsman.
Linda Newton, long term care ombudsman at North Georgia Programs and Services, requested the city of Tallapoosa submit a proclamation for National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month 2022. According to the North Georgia Programs and Services Long Term Care Ombudsman Facebook post, Governor Brian Kemp issued a state proclamation designating October as Resident Rights Month on Wednesday.
According to Kemp’s proclamation, in Georgia, there are approximately 371 nursing facilities and 2,728 personal care homes/assisted living communities with the capacity to serve nearly 86,955 residents.
“Ombudsman representatives will help get residents involved in several fun resident rights activities. Representatives will also be working with the local newspapers in the counties they serve to highlight residents during the month of October. Lastly, the representatives are looking for the local mayors in the counties they serve to proclaim Residents’ Rights Month,” the Facebook post said.
Newton serves Haralson, Bartow, Paulding and Polk Counties.
Residents’ Rights Month is an annual event designated by Consumer Voice to honor residents living in all long-term care facilities and those receiving care in their home or community. It is an opportunity to focus on and celebrate the dignity and rights of every individual receiving long-term services and support, according to Newton.
According to the Consumer Voice website, the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care was formed as National Citizens’ Coalition for Nursing Home Reform (NCCNHR) in 1975 because of public concern about substandard care in nursing homes.
According to Tallapoosa Mayor Brett Jones’ proclamation, there are 1.3 million individuals living in 15,600 nursing homes and over 800,000 individuals living in 28,900 assisting living/residential care facilities.
The federal Nursing Home Reform Act of 1987 guarantees residents their individual rights in order to promote and maintain their dignity and autonomy, per the resolution.
“We wish to honor and celebrate these citizens, to recognize their rich individuality and to reaffirm their right to vote and participate politically, including the right to have a say in their care. Individuals and groups across the country will be celebrating Residents' Rights Month with the theme, Inspiring Unity within Our Community, emphasizing the importance of fostering meaningful community within the facility and encouraging residents' connection to their local community,” Jones’ proclamation stated.
