The city of Tallapoosa has issued a proclamation for National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month 2022 at the request of a long term care ombudsman.

Linda Newton, long term care ombudsman at North Georgia Programs and Services, requested the city of Tallapoosa submit a proclamation for National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month 2022. According to the North Georgia Programs and Services Long Term Care Ombudsman Facebook post, Governor Brian Kemp issued a state proclamation designating October as Resident Rights Month on Wednesday.

