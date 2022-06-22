Haralson County firefighters responded to a residential fire on Wednesday near the corner of Stone Mountain St. and Meadow St. in Tallapoosa. No serious injuries were reported, but a pair of firemen experienced heat exhaustion due to the heat of the fire and the outdoor temperature.
Bremen and Carroll County fire departments later arrived at the scene, along with EMS Ambucare.
“We received a 9-1-1 phone call, Stone Mountain Street. On arrival, we had a garage fully involved impinging onto the house,” said Haralson County Fire Chief Brian Walker. The attic of the home was also involved in the fire.
Walker says the cause of the fire does not seem suspicious at this time, but they will continue to investigate.
