The City of Tallapoosa is in mourning for the loss of a city council member. The announcement came on Friday morning via the city’s Facebook page.
Raymond Ballew, a 38-year veteran of the Tallapoosa Police Department and a Tallapoosa City Council member for Post 2, passed away at the age of 71.
“He was one of those guys who was a good guy all the way around. He was a good police officer and a good person off duty,” Mayor Pro Tem Bobby Parker said.
Ballew began his second four-year term as a council member in January of this year. Parker stated that when Ballew qualified to run for Post 2 on the city council, Parker knew he would win.
“Almost everybody in town knows Raymond and half the people owe him a favor because he had done so much for a lot of people. So you know, he was a good guy all around,” Parker said.
Tallapoosa Police Department Chief Scott Worthy stated that Ballew was “one of a kind.” Worthy, who has been with the department for 34 years, once was Ballew’s partner. Worthy said just about everyone has been his partner at some point. He retired from the department in 2017.
“He loved everyone. I never heard anyone say anything bad about him,” Worthy said.
Tallapoosa City Manager Philip Eidson issued the following statement on the death of the “city’s much-beloved councilmember and Tallapoosa advocate.”
“After a lifetime of leadership, mentorship, and principle, the much beloved Tallapoosa councilmember, Raymond Ballew passed away peacefully this morning,” Eidson said.
“While much more will be said about the life of Raymond, it is safe to say that the City of Tallapoosa lost a friend and a leader today. We’re really going to miss him. Raymond had a passion and a deep love for the City of Tallapoosa and the citizens he represented.”
Ballew leaves behind a wife, Sharon, and two children. The city of Tallapoosa will share details on services when they become available.
“Rest in peace dear friend,” Tallapoosa’s Facebook post said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.