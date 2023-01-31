Tallapoosa’s City Council met on Monday to propose amendments to the city’s alcoholic beverage ordinances, addressing distance between stores, serving times, drive-in windows, and security requirements, among other topics.
Although the council agreed upon most proposed amendments, nothing has been officially voted upon yet, and Tallapoosa Mayor Brett Jones stated that the city’s draft is a “living document,” meaning policies are subject to potential change.
The council will, however, look to finalize amendments in the coming weeks ahead of their meeting with the Haralson County Commission, which according to the council will be on February 16.
One of the most discussed amendments from Monday’s meeting involved the required distance between package stores selling distilled spirits.
In the initial drafted amendment to section 6-53 regarding distance requirements, part D stated, "No package store for the sale of distilled spirits, shall be located within 2000' linear distance, measured from the edge of the property to the edge of the other respective property line, of another package store, for the sale of distilled spirits."
Mayor Jones' amendment suggested increasing the distance to 2640', or half a mile, while also suggesting that the distance requirement should be applied between a package store for the sale of distilled spirits and convenience stores for the sale of malt beverages and wine.
However, the council expressed their concern on finding a viable location for a package store should convenience stores be added to the clause, with Council Member Jonathan James stating, “That is a concern because we’ve got a convenience store on just about every corner.”
Following this point, the council discussed that instead of a distance requirement for convenience stores and package stores, the amendment could be changed to prohibit a convenience store and package store from being located on adjoining lots. After some discussion, they agreed to the adjoining lot clause while also agreeing to return to the topic at a later date if necessary.
Another amendment proposed by Mayor Jones and Council Member James was to extend the period of time in which alcohol may be served at license-holding establishments on weekdays. The original draft stated 11:45 p.m., and the amendment proposed a change to 2 a.m. to more closely align with state law.
James explained that certain restaurants, for example Applebees, keep their service going until around 2 a.m., and the amendment was proposed in the chance that such an establishment may come to the city in the future.
Mayor Jones also added that the amendment does not mean restaurants must serve alcohol until 2 a.m., and in his words, “Most of them around here are going to shut down around 10 or 11 anyway.”
Also in revision, Jones suggested section 6-84 regarding the number of package stores for the sale of distilled spirits allowed in the city to be reduced from four to no more than two.
Additionally, Jones proposed to remove a clause regarding security cameras in “any outlet for the sale of distilled spirits,” to leave security measures up to the individual businesses. Jones also proposed to strike through another clause that prohibited drive-in windows for these such establishments.
The City Council’s next meeting will be February 13, three days before meeting with the county on Feb 16.
