Bowdon Red Devils - RB/LB T.J. Harvison - Rushed for 212 yards and one TD and had six total tackles in a 39-31 State Championship win over Schley County.

Bowdon Red Devils - QB Robert McNeal - Rushed for 78 yards and two TDs and passed for 79 yards and two TDs in a 39-31 State Championship win over Schley County.

Bowdon Red Devils - FB/LB Jordan Beasley - Had 51 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in a 39-31 State Championship win over Schley County.

Carrollton Trojans - QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis - Passed for a State Championship record 531 yards and five TDs in a 70-35 loss to Mill Creek.

Carrollton Trojans - RB Bryce Hicks - Gained 190 yards and two touchdowns receiving and 50 yards rushing in a 70-35 loss to Mill Creek.

Carrollton Trojans - WR Caleb Odom - Had 167 yards and a touchdown receiving in a 70-35 loss to Mill Creek.

