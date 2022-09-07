Tallapoosa City Manager Philip Eidson is the featured guest on an episode of "Small Town Podcast" with host Mayor Matt Seale of Ocilla, GA.
The episode was released on Monday, September 5.
In this episode, Small Town Podcast Host Mayor Matt Seale travels back to Haralson County, our friends and season sponsors, to visit the last small town of a four-episode series on the county. Mayor Matt has an interesting conversation with city manager Eidson who didn’t know what he would do anywhere else, so he chose to dedicate his career to managing and making his hometown the best place it could be.
Small Town Podcast is an audio project designed to shine the spotlight on small towns that are often overshadowed in the media by the excitement and activity of bigger cities. When small towns do get attention, it is often for something less than desirable. Small Town Podcast tells the whole story of small town living and its joys and challenges.
In Small Town Podcast, Mayor Matt Seale visits other small towns and talks face to face with local leaders. The audience is given an opportunity to learn about the personalities of local officials in small towns and then hear about some of the town’s unique qualities and what it has to offer.
Small Town Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and other podcast applications. For the full list of podcast platforms available or to listen to an episode on the web, visit www.smalltownpodcast.com and go to the “Listen” tab.
Listeners can also follow Small Town Podcast on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to see photos of the towns Matt Seale features.
