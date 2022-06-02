Thanks to a specialty plate redesign, local residents might see a familiar building on the car in front of them. The Department of Community Affairs Historic Preservation Division has a newly designed plate featuring the building that now houses Brook’s Boutique on Head Street in Tallapoosa.
The building, built in 1887 according to tax records, is important because it’s a Metzger building, said Tallapoosa City Planner Patrick Clarey.
The Metzger company built fronts for buildings, which they shipped to customers by rail, he said. This building was built during the boom in Tallapoosa, Clarey said.
“It’s relatively unique in Georgia; I think there are about 20 of them left,” Clarey said.
The building is part of the Tallapoosa Commercial Historic District that was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.
City Manager Philip Eidson said he is honored that city is highlighted on the license plate, but surprised since as far as he knows, no one in the city was contacted about the license plate.
Jennifer Dixon, director of the Historic Preservation Division, said she was not involved in the design process for the license plate, but the idea was to represent a variety of the historic buildings found in Georgia.
“This is new. Designs were just done this time last year, and they were introduced shortly after that,” Dixon said.
Her colleague, Allison Asbrock, outreach program manager, is also unaware of how the building came into the mix of possible designs.
“I do know multiple proof plates were designed with different themes, and the preserving downtown plate was the one chosen to move into production,” Asbrock said.
The license plate will remain in circulation until the Division decides to update the design again, Dixon said.
The plates are available as a specialty license plate from the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division at mvd.dor.ga.gov/motor/plates/PlateSelection.aspx.
There is a one-time $25 manufacturing fee and then the $20 annual registration fee and $35 special tag fee, $22 of which goes to the Historic Preservation Division.
