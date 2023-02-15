The Tallapoosa City Council met Monday evening to discuss updates to the current Alcohol Ordinance along with approving bids for work on some of the city’s facilities.
The city facilities that were bid on were the City Hall roof, Library, and the Tallapoosa Civic and Cultural Arts Center pest management.
The discussion regarding the Alcohol Ordinance was a short one that did not end in a vote. Mayor Brett Jones and the council wanted to make sure that everything was in order prior to meeting with the county on Thursday regarding the Alcohol Ordinance.
The first change suggested would prohibit the sale of retail package distilled spirits on Christmas Day. The second change would eliminate prohibition on an adjoining lot to a convenience store that sells beer and wine. This would allow package stores to share a lot with convenience stores which was only allowed previously if the buildings were attached.
The Tallapoosa City Hall roof project had three bids offered to the council. The first was $21,375 from Kevin King, the second bid was $21,805.26 from KRG, and the third bid which was recommended was $19,896 from Louis. The recommended bid was approved by the City Council.
The Library work received just one bid of $8,300 from a man from Cedartown that was not named during the meeting. The bid was approved by the City Council.
The Tallapoosa Civic and Cultural Arts Center received three bids. The lowest bidder was $3,852 from Main Street Pest Control which was approved by the council.
The City Council also had to nominate a new member for the Downtown Development Authority had three potential nominees. The council nominated Taylor Jackson, son of Board Members Jack Jackson who has resigned.
